The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,384,917.

Ukraine said 10,155 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 5, 2021.

The new cases included 345 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

Read alsoUkraine seeing third COVID-19 wave – PM ShmyhalIn particular, 577 children tested positive for the coronavirus on March 4.

Meanwhile, 4,149 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In the past 24 hours as of March 5, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (910), Vinnytsia region (816), Zakarpattia region (748), Ivano-Frankivsk region (737), and Zhytomyr region (695).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for March 4

Hospitalizations: 3,355 people;

Deaths: 172 people;

Recoveries: 4,149 people;

Tests per day: 83,756 (40,393 PCR tests, 16,127 ELISA tests, and 27,236 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,384,917 people;

Deaths: 26,763 people;

Recoveries: 1,191,022 people;

PCR tests: 7,062,386.

Daily cases per region:

910 cases in the city of Kyiv;

816 in Vinnytsia region;

748 in Zakarpattia region;

737 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

695 in Zhytomyr region;

690 in Kyiv region;

646 in Lviv region;

566 in Kharkiv region;

561 in Chernivtsi region;

497 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

418 in Khmelnytsky region;

394 in Ternopil region;

372 in Odesa region;

334 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

277 in Volyn region;

238 in Sumy region;

209 in Mykolaiv region;

207 in Cherkasy region;

198 in Rivne region;

172 in Poltava region;

163 in Zaporizhia region;

137 in Chernihiv region;

69 in Kirovohrad region;

54 in Kherson region; and

50 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

