The government has contracted a total of almost two million CoronaVac jabs.

Another batch of China's CoronaVac vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech has arrived in Ukraine Wednesday.

The latest arrival is 500,000 doses, says the press service of the Health Ministry.

The vaccines will now undergo a lab control routine.

The Ministry of Health has recalled that Ukraine has been using CoronaVac since April 13.

Earlier, Ukraine received 1.2 million doses of CoronaVac out of 1.9 million contracted.

Also today, the first batch (117,000 doses) of Comirnaty vaccine by Pfizer / BioNTech, purchased at the expense of the state budget, was delivered to Ukraine.

Another 50,000 doses are expected to be delivered tomorrow.

The vaccine will be used to vaccinate teachers, medics, and law enforcers.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko