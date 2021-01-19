A tough quarantine is in effect in Ukraine until January 24 inclusive.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said a tough quarantine in Ukraine will last until January 24, after which the country will return to the adaptive quarantine format.

Read alsoMasks, social distancing until year-end: Shmyhal on quarantine prospects"We have a tough quarantine until January 24 inclusive. We do not plan to extend it. We'll see what happens with the ascertainment rate in each region, and then we will move on to adaptive quarantine. We will strengthen or weaken quarantine curbs depending on the situation in certain regions," he told Strana.ua in an interview.

Tough quarantine in Ukraine

The Ukrainian government at an extraordinary meeting on December 9 adopted a decision to put Ukraine on tough quarantine for the period from January 8 to January 24, 2021.

Restrictions are imposed on arts and showbusiness events (concerts, performances, exhibitions, as well as on cinemas); entertainment establishments (discos and nightclubs, including a ban on the rent of premises for any corporate events); educational institutions (schools and universities), except for kindergartens; accommodation facilities, except for hotels and rehabilitation centers.

The ban is also imposed on the work of gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools (except in outdoor settings and for professional teams), while holding professional sports events is allowed with empty stands.

Catering establishments are allowed to pursue with takeaway or delivery only, while beauty salons are obliged to receive clients by appointment without making them wait in lines indoors.

State and municipal institutions switch to work from home.

Author: UNIAN