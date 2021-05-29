More than 599,700 people have signed up for the waiting list.

In Ukraine, more than one million people received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while nearly 124,000 got a second jab to complete vaccination.

That's according to the Ministry of Health's press service.

Since the launch of the inoculation campaign in Ukraine, 1,008,859 people have been vaccinated, of which 1,008,857 received a single dose and 123,964 – both doses (including two persons who received the dose abroad).

A total of 1,132,821 shots were administered.

Read alsoCOVID-19 in Ukraine: Over 3,300 new cases reported as of May 28On May 28, a total of 16,815 persons were vaccinated for COVID-19, including 9,785 who got their first dose and 7,030 who were fully immunized.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Officials reported 3,000 new daily cases on Friday.

As of May 29, a total of 599,777 people were on the vaccination waiting list.

The inoculation campaign was launched on February 24.

Citizens get CoviShield (AstraZeneca) vaccines, produced by India's Serum Institute under license, as well as CoronaVac, developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, Comirnaty vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, and AstraZeneca-SKBio manufactured in South Korea.

Experts believe that it is massive vaccination that will prevent the emergence of new hazardous strains that are invulnerable to already developed drugs.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko