Reuters: Ukraine approves China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Ukraine has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the health ministry. Read alsoMP Radutsky: COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine far behind schedule Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim – one of Sinovac's partners – has an agreement with the manufacturer to deliver 5 million doses of the vaccine in Ukraine, including 1.9 million via a state procurement scheme. Vaccination campaign in Ukraine Ukraine started COVID-19 vaccinations on February 24, 2021, but only 19,118 first shots had been given by March 9.

The first stage of the vaccination campaign covers healthcare workers handling COVID-19 patients, ambulance crews, lab personnel, the military in Donbas.

Ukraine uses the Indian-produced Covishield vaccine. Reporting by UNIAN

