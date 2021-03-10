REUTERS
Ukraine has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac.
This was reported by Reuters with reference to the health ministry.
Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim – one of Sinovac's partners – has an agreement with the manufacturer to deliver 5 million doses of the vaccine in Ukraine, including 1.9 million via a state procurement scheme.
Vaccination campaign in Ukraine
- Ukraine started COVID-19 vaccinations on February 24, 2021, but only 19,118 first shots had been given by March 9.
- The first stage of the vaccination campaign covers healthcare workers handling COVID-19 patients, ambulance crews, lab personnel, the military in Donbas.
- Ukraine uses the Indian-produced Covishield vaccine.