Stepanov says an adaptive quarantine may be introduced again.

The Cabinet of Ministers, the Ukrainian government, will consider the division of Ukraine into quarantine zones tomorrow, on February 3.

"Tomorrow, a resolution on the division into [quarantine] zones should be considered at a Cabinet meeting," a source in the Health Ministry told the RBC Ukraine news agency.

According to the source, experts are still working on the final division.

On January 25, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced the country might again introduce an adaptive quarantine.

Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine

The adaptive quarantine was first introduced on August 1. Ukrainian regions were split into the red, green, orange zones depending on hospital bed occupancy rates, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the incidence of COVID-19 cases, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differed in each zone. The mildest ones were in the green zone, while the regions included in the red zone had to introduce the toughest restrictive measures.

