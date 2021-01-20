Only 39% are ready to get vaccinated against the coronavirus if a vaccine is sold in pharmacies.

As many as 43% of Ukrainians say they are ready to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if a vaccine is free, while 52% say they are not ready.

These are findings of a poll recently conducted by the Rating Sociological Group.

"Thirty-nine percent are ready to get vaccinated against the coronavirus if a vaccine is available in pharmacies [on a paid basis]; 56% are not ready. If the vaccine is free, 43% are ready to get vaccinated; 52% are not ready," the findings show.

Read alsoUkraine to create COVID-19 vaccination register, issue immunity e-passportsThe support for free vaccination has weakened over time (in November, 55% of the pollees supported free vaccination). Meanwhile, the number of those who are ready to be vaccinated on a paid basis has slightly increased.

There are relatively more opponents of vaccination among representatives of the middle aged (30-49 years old), women, residents of towns and those who are not afraid of contracting the virus.

Mechanics of the poll

The poll was conducted on January 14-16 through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).

Some 1,600 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The margin of error does not exceed 2.4%.

Author: UNIAN