As many as 43% of Ukrainians say they are ready to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if a vaccine is free, while 52% say they are not ready.
These are findings of a poll recently conducted by the Rating Sociological Group.
"Thirty-nine percent are ready to get vaccinated against the coronavirus if a vaccine is available in pharmacies [on a paid basis]; 56% are not ready. If the vaccine is free, 43% are ready to get vaccinated; 52% are not ready," the findings show.
Read alsoUkraine to create COVID-19 vaccination register, issue immunity e-passportsThe support for free vaccination has weakened over time (in November, 55% of the pollees supported free vaccination). Meanwhile, the number of those who are ready to be vaccinated on a paid basis has slightly increased.
There are relatively more opponents of vaccination among representatives of the middle aged (30-49 years old), women, residents of towns and those who are not afraid of contracting the virus.
Mechanics of the poll
- The poll was conducted on January 14-16 through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.
- The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).
- Some 1,600 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The margin of error does not exceed 2.4%.