Over half of Ukrainians, or 56%, back the introduction of a new lockdown in case of a surge in the incidence of COVID-19 cases.

However, 41% are against, according to a survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on March 2-3.

According to the findings, 37% of the pollees believe the case rate is on the rise, while 34% claim it remains unchanged and 20% think it is on the decline.

Read alsoUkraine reports over 10,100 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hoursTwo-thirds of the respondents were in favor of closing restaurants, cafes, and cinemas during the lockdown, while 58% spoke up for shutting down gyms. The closure of schools is backed by 52% and that of kindergartens by 47%. Yet, almost 80% of the respondents opposed the suspension of intercity and municipal public transport services.

Mechanics of the poll

The poll was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI), using a random selection of cell numbers.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).

Some 2,500 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The margin of error does not exceed 2.0%.

