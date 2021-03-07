Photo from UNIAN, by Viacheslav Ratynsky
Since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 17,037 people have received their first shot of the Covishield vaccine.
Some 1,279 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Saturday, March 6, alone, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.
Number of vaccinations per region in the past day:
- 470 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);
- 140 in Ternopil region;
- 120 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);
- 110 in Kyiv region;
- 100 in Cherkasy region;
- 60 in Odesa region;
- 50 in Dnipropetrovsk region;
- 40 in Kirovohrad region;
- 40 in Lviv region;
- 30 in Zakarpattia region;
- 30 in Zaporizhia region;
- 30 in Rivne region;
- 30 in Chernihiv region;
- 20 in Kherson region; and
- 9 in Mykolaiv region.
The highest number of vaccine shots so far has been administered in Donetsk region (1,940).
Vaccination in Ukraine
- On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. An emergency room doctor in Cherkasy region was the first who got vaccinated.
- Ukraine uses the Covishield vaccine, which was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. It is produced in India under a licensing agreement.
- Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of the vaccine so far.
- The vaccination campaign in Ukraine was originally expected to start with the use of a vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, which Ukraine was supposed to receive during the first wave of distribution under the global COVAX Facility. The supply of 117,000 doses of that vaccine to Ukraine has been booked.