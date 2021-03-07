The highest number of vaccine shots so far has been administered in Donetsk region (1,940).

Since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 17,037 people have received their first shot of the Covishield vaccine.

Read alsoMost Ukrainians back new lockdown if COVID-19 cases surge – pollSome 1,279 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Saturday, March 6, alone, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

Number of vaccinations per region in the past day:

470 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

140 in Ternopil region;

120 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

110 in Kyiv region;

100 in Cherkasy region;

60 in Odesa region;

50 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

40 in Kirovohrad region;

40 in Lviv region;

30 in Zakarpattia region;

30 in Zaporizhia region;

30 in Rivne region;

30 in Chernihiv region;

20 in Kherson region; and

9 in Mykolaiv region.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. An emergency room doctor in Cherkasy region was the first who got vaccinated.

Ukraine uses the Covishield vaccine, which was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. It is produced in India under a licensing agreement.

Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of the vaccine so far.

The vaccination campaign in Ukraine was originally expected to start with the use of a vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, which Ukraine was supposed to receive during the first wave of distribution under the global COVAX Facility. The supply of 117,000 doses of that vaccine to Ukraine has been booked.

Reporting by UNIAN