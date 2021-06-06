On Saturday, 994 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus.

Over the past day, 937 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine.

Among the new patients are 50 minors and 28 medics, the health ministry reports.

Forty-two patients have succumbed to the disease.

Read alsoFive cities to open mass vaccination centers on weekendHealth officials say 994 Ukrainians were admitted to hospitals with coronavirus complications over the past day, while 4,516 patients recovered.

In total, 32,269 tests were run over the past 24 hours.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was reported in Dnipropetrovsk region (131), the City of Kyiv (102), Kyiv region (81), Mykolaiv region (79), and Kherson region (61).

Since the onset of the pandemic in Ukraine, a total of 2,214,517 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Officials say 2,093,228 patients recovered and 51,182 people died of the disease.

Background

In Ukraine, residents of the temporarily occupied areas in Donbas will be allowed to cross into government-controlled territories with no mandatory self-isolation if they seek to get COVID-19 jabs. Lists of applicants will be forwarded to the crossing checkpoint in Donbas.

To pass, citizens will have to present an invitation for vaccination with a unique identifier.

Citizens of Ukraine who are subject to self-isolation while crossing from the temporarily occupied areas are required to install and activate the Vdoma mobile application. If it is impossible for them to install one, they shall be subject to observation.

