Tough restrictions have been in place in the city since March 19.

Lockdown restrictions have been extended in the city of Lviv, western Ukraine, until April 19.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Telegram that the relevant decision was made by the emergency situations commission.

According to him, on the basis of monitoring the epidemiological situation, the commission will decide on the work of outdoor facilities, non-food markets, and visiting primary schools.

Read alsoCorona-related curfew across Ukraine currently not being considered – ministerIn addition, the city will purchase four oxygen stations for COVID hospitals, while 105 beds for underage patients with the coronavirus will be deployed at the City Children's Clinical Hospital.

Tough quarantine measures have been in place in Lviv since March 19.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko