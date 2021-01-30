The European Union is working to support the launch of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine in February.

The EU Delegation to Ukraine says the European Union welcomes the decision to provide Ukraine with 117,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within the COVAX Facility.

Read alsoUkraine to receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within COVAX in Feb"The European Union welcomes the decision of the EU-supported COVAX Facility of January 30 to allocate 117,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine and the government's approach to first offer vaccination to people at risk, such as medical workers treating COVID-19 patients. Team Europe – including the European Commission, the European Investment Bank and Member States – has so far announced contributions of more than EUR 870 million to COVAX," the EU Delegation to Ukraine wrote on Facebook on January 30.

"COVID-19 has been an unprecedented challenge for the entire world – it impacts our health, our jobs, our families and quality of life. Vaccination is central to ending the pandemic. No one is safe until everyone is safe. In line with the Team Europe spirit, the EU is proud to support COVAX in delivering vaccines to our partners, and Ukraine is among the first of them," Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, Ambassador Matti Maasikas said.

"The vaccine delivered via COVAX through this first assistance to Ukraine has been authorized in the EU by the European Medicines Agency. We welcome the government's approach to first offer vaccination to people at risk, such as medical workers treating COVID-19 patients," the EU Delegation to Ukraine said.

Author: UNIAN