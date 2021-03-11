WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic on this day a year ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that the vaccination for COVID-19 and compliance with quarantine rules will help citizens sooner return to their normal way of life.

"WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic on this day a year ago. Over this time, humankind has gained colossal common experience and become stronger," the president wrote on Twitter.

"[WHO Director General] Dr. Tedros [Adhanom Ghebreyesus] is confident that vaccination and compliance with quarantine rules will help all of us return to normal life," the Ukrainian president tweeted.

Ukraine reported a sharp increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 11, 2020, that is, 9,084 against 6,377 registered a day earlier, and 3,261 reported a day before that.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,425,522.

Reporting by UNIAN