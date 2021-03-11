Over the past two days, daily cases have been rising by nearly 3,000.

Ukraine reported a sharp increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 11, 2020, that is, 9,084 against 6,377 registered a day earlier, and 3,261 reported a day before that.

The new cases included 348 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

In particular, 442 children tested positive for the coronavirus on March 10.

Meanwhile, 5,330 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In the past 24 hours as of March 11, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (853), Vinnytsia region (659), Lviv region (600), Odesa region (588), and Chernivtsi region (587).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for March 10

Hospitalizations: 4,250;

Deaths: 262 (219 on March 9);

Recoveries: 5,330;

Tests per day: 106,464 (47,365 PCR, 18,615 ELISA, and 40,484 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,425,522;

Deaths: 27,685;

Recoveries: 1,210,246;

PCR tests: 7,235,711.

Daily cases per region

853 cases in the city of Kyiv;

659 in Vinnytsia region;

600 in Lviv region;

588 in Odesa region;

587 in Chernivtsi region;

558 in Kharkiv region;

533 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

510 in Kyiv region;

507 in Khmelnytsky region;

463 in Zakarpattia region;

384 in Zhytomyr region;

358 in Poltava region;

355 in Ternopil region;

339 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

276 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

267 in Rivne region;

254 in Cherkasy region;

249 in Zaporizhia region;

185 in Sumy region;

171 in Volyn region;

143 in Mykolaiv region;

67 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

68 in Kirovohrad region;

66 in Chernihiv region; and

44 in Kherson region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Reporting by UNIAN