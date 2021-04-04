The president has approved the drafting of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has signed a decree that puts into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of April 2, 2021, "On the National Vaccine Prevention Plan for Acute Respiratory Disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus by the end of 2021."

That's according to the presidential press service.

As reported, the Cabinet must ensure within seven days the development and approval of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, taking into account best international practices.

Read alsoDaily COVID-19 high beats record second day in row with over 20,000 cases reported April 3Vaccination plan: Details

The minimum required monthly number of jabs shall be established, as well as the sources and timing of vaccine supplies, the persons responsible for implementing the campaign ultimately aimed at vaccinating the majority of the adult population no later than December 2021 to form collective coronavirus immunity.

The government shall intensify negotiations with vaccine manufacturers, as well as to attract international technical assistance to implement the inoculation campaign in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health shall take urgent and effective measures to supply as soon as possible the required volume of vaccines to prevent the coronavirus and ensure access to vaccination and effective vaccination advocacy.

The decision also provides that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must take urgent measures to improve the efficiency of cooperation with other governments and international organizations on vaccine supplies.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko