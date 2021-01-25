The vaccination campaign in Ukraine will begin in February.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Ukraine will soon receive 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from a leading international company.

He made this announcement during a video address posted on Telegram on January 25.

"We expect that soon Ukraine will receive 1 million doses of the vaccine, [this will be] the first million. From a leading international company," he said.

He said that the vaccination campaign in Ukraine would begin in February.

The president said more details regarding the vaccination would be announced in the near future.

"To sum up, I could say that the situation is stable, controllable and not as threatening as [last] spring. We were able to slash the number of cases by several times compared to the period of daily anti-records. But please, let's remain wary. The end of the lockdown does not mean the end of the war on COVID -19," he said.

Zelensky urged Ukrainians to continue to comply with the safety rules, namely wear face masks, use hand sanitizers, keep their social distance, and contact their family doctor in case of COVID-19 symptoms.

The president wished the Ukrainians good health and immunity.

COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine

In February-March 2021, Ukraine expects the delivery of a vaccine against COVID-19.

The first batch of a vaccine via the COVAX Facility will include 8 million doses, which will be enough to vaccinate 4 million people (two shots per person required). First to get vaccinated will be healthcare workers, the elderly, and seriously ill patients.

On December 24, 2020, Health Minister Stepanov said that his ministry was working out a plan to increase the COVAX vaccine quota from 8 million to 16 million doses.

On December 30, Ukraine signed a contract with China's Sinovac for the supply of 1.9 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Author: UNIAN