At the moment, 12 regions and the city of Kyiv have imposed the toughest lockdown bans.

From Friday, April 9, two more Ukrainian regions – Zaporizhia and Khmelnytsky – will enforce curbs applied in the "red" quarantine zone to tackle COVID-19 spread.

That's according to Minister Oleh Nemchinov, who took to his Telegram channel to break the news.

Read alsoUkraine signs deal with Pfizer for supply of 10 mln vaccine dosesThe relevant decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies.

"The Commission has decided to establish from April 9, 2021, the red level of the epidemic hazard related to the spread of COVID-19 in Zaporizhia and Khmelnytsky regions," the minister said.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko