The overall death toll is 2,207,834 people, while 56,473,646 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 102.1 million patients as of January 30.

Read alsoEU bans exports of COVID-19 vaccines without authorization, Ukraine not subject to curbs as neighborAs many as 102,107,858 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 11:23 on January 30, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (436,799 people), Brazil (222,666), Mexico (156,579), India (154,147), the United Kingdom (104,572), Italy (87,858), France (75,765), and Russia (71,556).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (25,932,793 confirmed cases), India (10,733,130), Brazil (9,118,513), Russia (3,790,265), the United Kingdom (3,783,593), France (3,212,640), Spain (2,743,119), Italy (2,529,070), and Turkey (2,464,030).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

