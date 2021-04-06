The pandemic will not end until 80% of the global population is vaccinated.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance, MP from the ruling Servant of the People Party Mykhailo Radutsky predicts COVID-19 vaccination will take place once a year.

"We used to the fact that we need to be vaccinated against influenza once a year, and my forecast is that we will have to be vaccinated against COVID once a year. This is another reason for the global struggle for the market," he told the RBC Ukraine news agency in an interview.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Over 13,200 new active cases reported as of April 6, overall death toll exceeds 35,000According to Radutsky, Ukraine needs to get used to the new reality with the coronavirus since the pandemic will not end until 80% of the global population is vaccinated.

"Moreover, the virus has been mutating. It is good that it has been proven that the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Sinovac vaccines are effective against the UK variant," he said.

