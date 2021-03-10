Since the launch of the campaign, 23,480 people have received their first shot of the Covishield vaccine.

The pace of COVID-19 vaccination had accelerated in Ukraine in the past 24 hours as of March 10, 2021, since 4,362 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 9, alone, against 1,171 reported a day earlier.

Most vaccine shots so far have been administered in Donetsk region (3,134), while the least – in Sumy region (430).

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first phase.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at the Serum Institute of India.

A complete immunization requires two doses of the vaccine 28 days apart.

