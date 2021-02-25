REUTERS
Almost 160 Ukrainians got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Feb 24 – health ministry
Some 159 Ukrainians received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 on February 24, 2021, when the inoculation campaign began in the country.
That's according to Coronavirus_info Telegram channel.
The number of vaccinations by region so far:
Vinnytsia region – 10;
Zhytomyr region – 40;
Kyiv region – 19;
Cherkasy region – 80; and
Chernihiv region – 10.
As of February 24, 2021, no reports have been received from the Health Ministry's State Expert Center of any complications from the shots.
