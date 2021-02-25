Most jabs were administered in Cherkasy region.

Almost 160 Ukrainians got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Feb 24 – health ministry

Some 159 Ukrainians received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 on February 24, 2021, when the inoculation campaign began in the country.

That's according to Coronavirus_info Telegram channel.

The number of vaccinations by region so far:

Vinnytsia region – 10; Zhytomyr region – 40; Kyiv region – 19; Cherkasy region – 80; and Chernihiv region – 10.

As of February 24, 2021, no reports have been received from the Health Ministry's State Expert Center of any complications from the shots.

Reporting by UNIAN