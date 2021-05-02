There are no regions in the green zone now.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has updated the list of regions in the COVID-19 quarantine zones.

Seven Ukrainian regions are now in the red zone of coronavirus epidemic risks, according to the updated list posted by the ministry on its website.

In particular, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Chernihiv regions remain in the red zone.

Eight regions belong to orange zone – these are Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk (its Ukrainian-controlled part), Kirovohrad, Luhansk (its Ukrainian-controlled part), Rivne, Ternopil, and Cherkasy regions.

The yellow zone currently includes the city of Kyiv and nine regions, namely Vinnytsia, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Chernivtsi, and Kyiv regions.

Translation: Akulenko Olena