Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko has said the ministry will launch a website for online registration for vaccination against COVID-19.

Speaking in an interview for Ukraine's TSN TV news service, he said the module would be comprehensively tested in healthcare information systems on February 10.

Launch of registration for coronavirus vaccination

"Simultaneously, a website will be launched that will inform about immunization and will allow registration for vaccination. In parallel, an awareness campaign is being developed, it will be launched, and we will update on which risk groups are being vaccinated and registered, where it will be clearly explained where, in what place, a person can get vaccinated, who will conduct it," he said.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination

According to Liashko, the registration for vaccination will be available in three ways: on the website, by a family doctor's referral and by phone at the Primary Health Care Center.

Read alsoZelensky: COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine to be freeThe official also said those people who had not signed a declaration with a family doctor would also be able to register for vaccination.

"You may register. We will coordinate you at the place of residence to a specific vaccination point," Liashko said.

COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine

On January 30, 2021, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko said Ukraine would receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within the COVAX (the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility) in February.

From the middle of February to the end of June 2021, Ukraine will obtain 2.2 million to 3.7 million doses of an AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

First to get vaccinated will be healthcare workers, the elderly, and seriously ill patients.

In December 2020, the Health Ministry's coronavirus task force approved a COVID-19 immunization plan under which at least 50% of Ukrainians (20 million people) are to be vaccinated during 2021-2022.

On January 29, the National Commission for technology-related and environmental safety and emergencies approved a schedule for vaccination against the coronavirus in Ukraine in 2021.

On February 1, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister for European Integration Ihor Ivashchenko said Ukraine would receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in two weeks.

Author: UNIAN