The vaccines will be provided as part of the COVAX Facility.

Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister for European Integration Ihor Ivashchenko says Ukraine will receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in two weeks.

"Ukraine will launch the vaccination campaign in February. Therefore, we will have vaccines in two weeks. Our country has been included in the list of countries that will receive COVID-19 vaccines from the global COVAX Facility in the first rounds of [vaccine] distribution," he said at a briefing on Monday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Over 2,000 new active cases reported as of Feb 1According to the official, the booking of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Ukraine has already been confirmed.

"The delivery of these vaccines to Ukraine will begin in two weeks," he added.

COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine

On January 30, 2021, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko said Ukraine would receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within the COVAX (the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility) in February.

From the middle of February to the end of June 2021, Ukraine will obtain 2.2 million to 3.7 million doses of an AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

First to get vaccinated will be healthcare workers, the elderly, and seriously ill patients.

In December 2020, the Health Ministry's coronavirus task force approved a COVID-19 immunization plan under which at least 50% of Ukrainians (20 million people) are to be vaccinated during 2021-2022.

On January 29, the National Commission for technology-related and environmental safety and emergencies approved a schedule for vaccination against the coronavirus in Ukraine in 2021.

Author: UNIAN