Head of the Immunization Strategy Department at the Health Ministry's Public Health Center Oleksandr Zaika has said Ukraine will get the first batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in April.

"The first deliveries will be as early as in April. Also, the deliveries will be in the second half of the year. This does not mean that all the guaranteed quantity will be delivered at once. The vaccines may be supplied in tranches, the stages of these deliveries are agreed with the suppliers before they arrive in Ukraine," he told the Dom TV channel.