Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said the country completed negotiations to increase the supply of U.S. NovaVax vaccine and agreed on five million additional doses.

"Another positive news from the Indian Pune from the world's largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute. We have successfully completed negotiations to increase the supply of the U.S. NovaVax vaccine to Ukraine. We have sealed confirmation on the possibility of supplying additional five million doses of vaccines from this manufacturer. We will approve the deal by signing an agreement," he wrote on Facebook.

Read alsoUkraine expects first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive any day nowAs per Stepanov, the total volume of the NovaVax vaccine, which is expected in Ukraine, is 15 million. Its delivery is scheduled for July 2021.

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine

On February 5, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said the vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine would start after February 15.

First to get vaccinated will be healthcare workers, the elderly, and seriously ill patients.

At the same time, he stressed the vaccination would be carried out exclusively with safe vaccines. According to Stepanov, Ukraine will use vaccines from at least three or four different producers.

The minister assured the situation is the same almost all over the world where the vaccination is carried out with the use of vaccines from several producers.

Author: UNIAN