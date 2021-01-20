It is expected to help track complications after vaccination.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance Mykhailo Radutsky says that a register of people who will get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be created in Ukraine.

The Servant of the People Party announced this on Facebook on January 20.

"There are many reasons why a register of vaccinated people will be created. Firstly, we must know the number of the vaccinated, and it will be very difficult without a registry; secondly, we must monitor complications after vaccination; and thirdly, the ministry is looking into the possibility of issuing electronic [immunity] passports for the vaccinated," it quoted Radutsky as saying.

Radutsky also informed that that "the Minister [of Health Maksym Stepanov] promised that the ministry would decide within a week on a supplier of logistics services for the transportation of [COVID-19] vaccines at low temperatures."

COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine

In February-March 2021, Ukraine expects the delivery of a vaccine against COVID-19.

The first batch of a vaccine via the COVAX Facility will include 8 million doses, which will be enough to vaccinate 4 million people (two shots per person required). First to get vaccinated will be healthcare workers, the elderly, and seriously ill patients.

On December 24, 2020, Health Minister Stepanov said that his ministry was working out a plan to increase the COVAX vaccine quota from 8 million to 16 million doses.

On December 30, Ukraine signed a contract with China's Sinovac for the supply of 1.9 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

On January 8, 2020, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus said that rich countries have the majority of the supply of a COVID-19 vaccine from the manufacturers Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

On January 13, Health Minister Stepanov said that his ministry planned to sign contracts in the coming days with new companies that produce the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the WHO, 170 experimental vaccines are currently at the stage of preclinical trials, 65 are undergoing clinical trials, of which 15 are at the third, last stage.

Author: UNIAN