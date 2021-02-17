It has been established in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The first makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients has been established in Ukraine.

This was announced chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance Mykhailo Radutsky on Facebook on February 17.

This decision was taken by Ivano-Frankivsk region's emergency situations commission.

The number of coronavirus patients in the region increased by almost 30% in the past day and their number quadruplicated in the past month, he said.

"In many localities, the bed occupancy rate in hospitals allocated for COVID-19 patients is over 90%, while some medical institutions see even 100%. The commission has decided to ban as of February 22 mass events, including entertainment and religious ones, shut down catering establishments, add 600 beds for patients with coronavirus, set up a makeshift hospital with 250 beds as part of Bohorodchany hospital, to determine routes for transportation of patients to hospitals in neighboring regions," he said.

Coronavirus in Ivano-Frankivsk region

There is an extremely high incidence of coronavirus cases in Ivano-Frankivsk region. The bed occupancy rate in many local hospitals exceeds 90%. New 646 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk region in the past 24 hours as of February 17; nine people died.

From February 15 to March 1, 2021, students of grades 5-11 at secondary schools and colleges, as well as university students have online classes.

In the past day as of February 17, Ukraine recorded 4,286 new coronavirus cases. At the same time, the largest number of them were reported in Ivano-Frankivsk region (646). Chernivtsi region, which ranks second by number of daily cases, confirmed 386 new COVID-19 patients.

