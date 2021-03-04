The prime minister spoke up for tougher measures.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the country is entering the third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.

"We need to realize the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic has begun in Ukraine. What tools do we have? Adaptive quarantine. You see, the red level and tough lockdown have been introduced in Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, and Zhytomyr regions. Vinnytsia region is next in line, the orange level is introduced in Zakarpattia, Ternopil and other regions," he said at a press conference dedicated to the anniversary of the government's work, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Two cases of UK strain officially confirmed in UkraineIn this regard, the prime minister spoke up for tougher quarantine-related measures.

"Of course, if most of the regions are in the red zones, we will most likely have to return to the lockdown model that has already been introduced, which Ukraine has already used," Shmyhal added.

Reporting by UNIAN