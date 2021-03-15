Ukraine seeing second rather than third COVID-19 wave / Photo from UNIAN
Chairman of the Commission for Biosafety and Biosecurity at the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Academician Serhiy Komisarenko says a recent surge in new COVID-19 cases in Ukraine is still the second wave rather than the third one.
"If you look at the curve of new infections across the country, you can see we had a peak and a decline. And now the second peak has begun, which, I think, will continue until May or even June. Perhaps it will be even more intense than the first peak," he told the RBC Ukraine news agency.
Read alsoCOVID-19: Experts name causes behind surge in new cases in UkraineCOVID-19 in Ukraine: What is known
- On March 3, 2021, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the country was entering the third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.
- In this regard, the prime minister spoke up for tougher quarantine-related measures, adding the country might return to the lockdown model that had already been introduced.
- According to the forecasts of the National Academy of Sciences, the number of new daily cases in Ukraine will reach 10,000 in the near future.