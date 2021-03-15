Ukraine seeing second rather than third COVID-19 wave – scientist

The expert predicts the latest wave will continue until May or even June.

Chairman of the Commission for Biosafety and Biosecurity at the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Academician Serhiy Komisarenko says a recent surge in new COVID-19 cases in Ukraine is still the second wave rather than the third one. "If you look at the curve of new infections across the country, you can see we had a peak and a decline. And now the second peak has begun, which, I think, will continue until May or even June. Perhaps it will be even more intense than the first peak," he told the RBC Ukraine news agency. Read also COVID-19: Experts name causes behind surge in new cases in Ukraine COVID-19 in Ukraine: What is known On March 3, 2021, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the country was entering the third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.

In this regard, the prime minister spoke up for tougher quarantine-related measures, adding the country might return to the lockdown model that had already been introduced.

According to the forecasts of the National Academy of Sciences, the number of new daily cases in Ukraine will reach 10,000 in the near future. Reporting by UNIAN

