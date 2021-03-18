Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions remain in the red zone.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has reviewed the quarantine zoning in the country.

As of March 18, 2021, the orange zone has been reduced to 11 regions and the capital city of Kyiv, the ministry said on its website.

Today, the city of Kyiv, as well as Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Ternopil, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, and Cherkasy regions belong to the orange zone.

Read alsoUkraine not to introduce tough quarantine – Health ministerZhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions remain in the red zone.

Other regions are part of the yellow zone.

The hospitalization rate capped at 60 cases per 100,000 people has been exceeded in the following regions:

Vinnytsia region – 131.5

Ivano-Frankivsk region – 125.8

Zhytomyr region – 111.9

Chernivtsi region – 98.0

Zakarpattia region – 97.2

The city of Kyiv – 95.5

Mykolaiv region – 95.0

Khmelnytsky region – 89.1

Kyiv region – 67.2

Odesa region – 64.5

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine confirmed 15,053 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of March 18, 2021, having reported this year's highest indicator.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,504,076. The death toll has hit 29,253 with 267 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,244,190 COVID-19 patients, including 6,514 in the past day, have recovered.

As of March 17, 2021, the orange zone included 16 regions and the capital city of Kyiv. Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions were part of the red zone, and the remaining regions belonged to the yellow zone.

A tough quarantine will be introduced in the city of Lviv from March 19 until March 28, as well as in the capital city of Kyiv from March 20 until April 9.

Reporting by UNIAN