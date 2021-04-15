In particular, Poltava region is now part of the red zone.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has reviewed the COVID-19 quarantine zoning in the country.

In particular, Poltava region has been included in the red zone, according to the ministry's website.

As of April 15, the city of Kyiv, as well as Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnystky, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions are part of the red zone.

Today, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Rivne, Ternopil, and Cherkasy regions belong to the orange zone.

Three regions, namely Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kherson, are part of the yellow zone.

Today there are no regions in the green zone.

COVID-19 in Ukraine

Ukraine said 16,427 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 15, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,903,765.

The death toll has hit 38,658, while 1,453,766 coronavirus patients have recovered.

In total, 8,822,097 PCR tests have been run in the country since the onset of the epidemic.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila