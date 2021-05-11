Some 168 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by two as of the morning of May 11.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on May 11, some 764 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 24,061 people have recovered and 86 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "Two new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Some 168 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 49,991 people received their first jab, including 3,239 military doctors.

Ukraine said 2,208 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 11, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,124,535.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila