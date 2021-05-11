The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,124,535.

Ukraine said 2,208 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 11, 2021.

Read alsoPM Shmyhal: Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine likely to be extended until August"In the past day, 2,208 people, including 89 children and 34 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus, while 1,084 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, May 11.

The death toll has hit 46,631 with 119 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 8,617 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 21,974 tests were run in the country in the past day.

In particular, there were 13,349 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 3,467 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 5,158 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,124,535;

Recoveries: 1,777,370;

Deaths: 46,631; and

PCR tests: 9,682,286.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Donetsk region/Ukrainian-controlled districts (325), Kharkiv region (213), Dnipropetrovsk region (191), Zaporizhia region (169), and Mykolaiv region (132).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Some 2,194 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 10, 2021.

In total, 865,588 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 695 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The shots were administered by 25 mobile vaccination teams and at 55 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 531,754 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Olena Kotova