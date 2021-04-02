The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,711,630.

Ukraine said 19,893 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 2, 2021, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 17,569 cases registered a day earlier.

Read alsoMost Ukrainians back new lockdown if COVID-19 cases surge – pollThe total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,711,630 as of April 2, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,333,370 patients, including 10,287 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 33,679 with 433 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, against 421 deaths reported as of April 1.

The government reported 344,581 active cases as of April 2.

"In the past day 19,893 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 834 children and 484 healthcare workers. Some 5,040 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

In total, 128,727 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 58,944 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 22,564 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 47,219 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Lviv region (1,668), Odesa region (1,608), Kharkiv region (1,494), Khmelnytsky region (1,351), Dniporpetrovsk region (1,178), Kyiv region (1,156), and the city of Kyiv (1,164).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Other related news reports

Translation: Olena Kotova