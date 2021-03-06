In the past 24 hours as of March 6, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv.

Ukraine said 9,144 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 6, 2021.

The new cases included 299 healthcare workers, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook.

In particular, 563 children tested positive for the coronavirus on March 5.

Meanwhile, 3,351 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In the past 24 hours as of March 6, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (682), Zhytomyr region (749), Vinnytsia region (714), Ivano-Frankivsk region (676), and Zakarpattia region (665).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for March 5

Hospitalizations: 3,309 people;

Deaths: 156 people;

Recoveries: 3,351 people;

Tests per day: 81,333 (38,972 PCR tests, 15,627 ELISA tests, and 26,734 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,394,061 people;

Deaths: 26,919 people;

Recoveries: 1,194,373 people;

PCR tests: 7,101,358.

Reporting by UNIAN