On that day, 108 healthcare workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ukraine on May 22 reported 4,606 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, their total number grew to 2,179,988.

The new cases included 269 children, Telegram's COVID19_Ukraine channel reported.

Read alsoCOVID-19 in Ukraine: Almost 5,000 new cases reported as of May 21

On that day, 108 healthcare workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

On May 21, COVID-19 hospitalizations totaled 1,665 people vs 2,050 discharges.

Recoveries in the past day stood at 12,586 people, their total number grew to 1,941,625

Over the period under review, 178 coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 49,279.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (438), Kharkiv region (371), Lviv region (344), Donetsk region (334), and Kyiv region (303).

Other related news reports

Translation: Akulenko Olena