Most of new cases were reported in Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Lviv, and Kharkiv regions.

Ukraine has reported over 4,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past day as of Sunday, March 14.

In particular, 9,012 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine on March 13, 2021, and as many as 4,216 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized; 145 died of the virus, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Facebook on March 14.

According to him, the new COVID-19 cases included 491 children.

As many as 193 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day.

On March 13, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Zhytomyr (923), Dnipropetrovsk (660), Vinnytsia (634), Lviv (590), and Kharkiv (569) regions.

The number of coronavirus tests handled on March 13, 2021, was 60,522.

Meanwhile, 2,743 people recovered over the period under review.

In total, since the start of the epidemic in Ukraine, 1,460,756 people have contracted COVID-19 and 1,222,516 coronavirus patients have recovered. The total death toll as of March 14 was 28,303 cases.

