Some 3,508 new patients were hospitalized.

Ukraine said 12,711 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 24, 2021.

"As of April 24, 2021, some 12,711 people, including 532 children and 230 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus," Ukraine's Health Ministry reported on Telegram on Saturday, April 24.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Ukraine Europe's second by number of new deathsThe death toll has hit 42,092 with 392 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 13,687 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 92,136 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 40,734 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 17,731 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 33,671 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the start of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,017,341;

Recoveries: 1,565,954;

Deaths: 42,092; and

PCR tests: 9,214,479.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (1,268), the city of Kyiv (1,027), Kharkiv region (964), Odesa region (841), and Kyiv region (815).

