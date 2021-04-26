Some 388 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by one as of the morning of April 25.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 25, some 1,816 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 22,486 people have recovered and 77 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Monday. "One new COVID-19 case was registered in the past 24 hours."

Some 388 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 43,859 people received their first jab, including 3,137 military doctors.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 26, 2021, that is 5,062 against 7,930 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,030,333.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila