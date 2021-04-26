The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,030,333.

Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 26, 2021, that is 5,062 against 7,930 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,030,333 as of April 26, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoAnother 370,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine delivered to UkraineAs many as 1,579,438 patients, including 6,910 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 42,518 with 195 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 408,377 active cases as of April 26.

"In the past day 5,062 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 221 children and 54 healthcare workers. Some 2,061 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (676), Odesa region (397), Mykolaiv region (375), Kharkiv region (313), and Lviv region(311).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Ukraine ranks 16th worldwide in terms of the pace of COVID-19 spread and 18th – in terms of coronavirus-related deaths.

COVID-19 tests

In total, 25,248 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 15,379 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 2,853 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 7,016 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

Meanwhile, over 9,256,290 PCR tests have been run since the onset of the epidemic.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Authorities say 1,114 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 26, 2021.

In total, 528,028 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while five persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The shots were administered by 51 mobile vaccination teams and at 12 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 492,494 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Olena Kotova