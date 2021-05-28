Some 51 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by nine as of the morning of May 28.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on May 28, some 180 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 24,878 people have recovered and 93 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Friday. "Nine new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports 454 new COVID-19 cases, 11 fatalitiesOf those newly-infected, three people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 51 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 55,015 people received their first jab, including 3,296 military doctors.

Some 981 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

Ukraine health authorities said 3,306 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 28, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,196,673.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila