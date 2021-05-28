The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,196,673.

Ukraine health authorities said 3,306 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 28, 2021.

The new cases included 77 healthcare workers and 169 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, 13,298 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

Read alsoUkraine receives another half a million doses of Chinese vaccine for COVID-19In the past 24 hours as of May 28, the highest number of cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (384), Dnipropetrovsk region (280), Lviv region (251), Donetsk region (228), and Kyiv region (221).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for May 27

Hospitalizations: 1,402;

Deaths: 156;

Recoveries: 13,298;

Tests per day: 25,454 PCR tests, 11,758 ELISA tests, and 23,351 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,196,673;

Deaths: 50,232;

Recoveries: 2,020,216;

PCR tests: 10,131,355.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Some 16,293 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 27, 2021.

In total, 999,074 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 116,934 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The shots were administered by 254 mobile vaccination teams and at 1,485 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 595,635 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila