The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,219,824.

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,785 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 10, 2021.

The new cases included 77 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Telegram channel.

What is more, 73 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Read alsoCOVID-19 quarantine: All Ukrainian regions designated as green zoneIn the past 24 hours as of June 10, the highest number of cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (216), Kharkiv region (128), Lviv region (128), Dnipropetrovsk region (119), and Kyiv region (102).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for June 9

Hospitalizations: 741;

Deaths: 97;

Recoveries: 6,513;

Tests per day: 28,997 PCR tests, 10,741 ELISA tests, and 19,683 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,219,824;

Deaths: 51,507;

Recoveries: 2,115,197;

PCR tests: 10,434,574.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

