Some 77 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by four as of the morning of February 15.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on February 15, some 531 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 15,359 people have recovered and 44 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Monday. "Four new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoChief Medical Officer discloses who to be first to get COVID-19 vaccinated in UkraineOf those newly-infected, one person has been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 2,332 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 15, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,273,475.

Author: UNIAN