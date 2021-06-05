Some 54 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by eight as of the morning of June 5.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on June 5, some 145 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 24,971 people have recovered and 93 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "Eight new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoDonbas residents to be able to enter Ukraine to get vaccinated against COVID-19Of those newly-infected, three people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 54 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 68,714 people received their first jab, including 3,748 military doctors.

Some 2,276 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,897 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 5, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,213,580.

