The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,213,580.

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,897 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 5, 2021.

The new cases included 91 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's website.

What is more, 65 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours as of June 5, the highest number of cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (497), Kyiv region (160), Zaporizhia region (138), Dnipropetrovsk (128), and Kharkiv region (116).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for June 4

Confirmed cases: 1,897;

Hospitalizations: 1,065;

Deaths: 86;

Recoveries: 8,330;

Tests per day: 60,421 (29,061 PCR tests, 12,048 ELISA tests, and 19,312 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,213,580;

Deaths: 51,140;

Recoveries: 2,088,712;

PCR tests: 10,319,406.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Ukraine ranks eighth in Europe and 30th globally by number of new cases, according to the Worldometers service.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Officials say 57,440 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, June 4, 2021.

In total, 1,177,373 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 inoculation campaign in Ukraine, while 145,792 persons have been fully vaccinated.

The shots were administered by 502 mobile vaccination teams and at 514 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 635,704 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila