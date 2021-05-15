The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,150,244.

Ukraine said 6,796 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 15, 2021.

The new cases included 233 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

Read alsoLithuania to provide Ukraine with 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccineIn particular, 347 children tested positive for the coronavirus on May 14.

Meanwhile, 17,202 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In the past 24 hours as of May 15, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in Kharkiv region (630), the city of Kyiv (544), Dnipropetrovsk region (518), Donetsk region (480), and Lviv region (432).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for May 14

Hospitalizations: 2,197 people;

Deaths: 322 people;

Recoveries: 17,202 people;

Tests per day: 76,496 (34,108 PCR tests, 14,028 ELISA tests, and 28,360 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,150,244 people;

Deaths: 47,942 people;

Recoveries: 1,849,803 people;

PCR tests: 9,824,399.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Other related news reports

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila