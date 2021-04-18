The number of confirmed cases on April 17 was 10,282, including 456 children.

Ukraine has almost 4,274 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients vs 6,523 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

According to him, there were 161 healthcare workers among the newly confirmed cases.

The highest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kharkiv region (1,590), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,114), Kyiv region (597), Odesa region (595), and Chernihiv region (587).

During the day, 60,380 tests were carried out.

Since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in Ukraine, the number of confirmed cases has hit 1,946,510; while 1,482,079 patients have recovered. The overall death toll as of April 17, 2021, is 39,786 people.

Translation: Akulenko Olena