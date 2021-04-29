Some 284 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 95 as of the morning of April 29.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 29, some 1,538 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 23,015 people have recovered and 95 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Some 95 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Of those newly-infected, 28 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 284 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 44,644 people received their first jab, including 3,148 military doctors.

Some 760 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila